Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) In a boost to the health sector in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday upgraded 64 Primary Health Centres in various districts into Family Health Centres as part of its 'Ardram Mission'.

Such FHCs provide routine lifestyle disease clinics, pre- check-up facilities by nurses before seeing doctors, and a patient-friendly environment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here that this was the first phase of the 'Ardram Mission', under which 170 PHCs would be upgraded.

"The government aims to upgrade all public health centres in the state to family health centres," he said.

Four in Thiruvananthapuram, five each in Kollam and Thrissur, three each in Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Kasaragod, ten in Alappuzha, seven in Kottayam, eight each in Idukki, Kozhikode and Ernakulam have been upgraded, he said.

"It has been decided to upgrade 170 primary health centers in the first phase, 504 in the second phase and 212 primary health centers in the third phase as family health centers," he said.

Family Health Centers aim to provide the best patient- friendly treatment facilities to people.

Such centers are being further strengthened with the help of the Gram Panchayats, he said.

