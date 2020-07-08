Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 2,23,724 with the addition of 6,603 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 fatality count grew by 198, which pushed the overall tally of victims in the state to 9,448, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra to Consider Re-Opening of Restaurants, Gyms in Coming Days, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

As many as 4,634 patientsrecovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 1,23,192. There are 91,084 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Intervention, Demands Investigation by Central Agencies.

So far, 11,61,311 people have been tested in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)