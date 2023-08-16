New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A total of 69,523 grievances were redressed by the States and the Union Territories (UTs) last month, causing a reduction of pendency to 1,79,077 grievances across the States and the UTs governments, the Ministry of Personnel said on Wednesday.

The input came after the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 12th monthly report on states and the UTs for July 2023. The report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

Also Read | Kota Coaching Student Suicide: Another IIT-JEE Aspirant From Bihar’s Gaya Hangs Self to Death, Fourth in a Row.

"A total of 69,523 grievances were redressed by states and UTs in July 2023. The pendency of grievances of states and UTs received on CPGRAMS portal has reduced to 1,79,077 grievances across the states and UTs governments," said the Ministry citing the report.

From May 2023, onwards, DARPG has initiated the process of rankings states and UTs on the basis of their performance on the CPGRAMS portal.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Won't Ban Bajrang Dal If Elected To Power, But Won't Spare 'Goons' and 'Rioters', Says Digvijaya Singh (Watch Video).

Presently, DARPG ranks states and UTs across four categories-- North Eastern states, and Union Territories, with two other categories for states being bifurcated based on the number of receipts of grievances. This ranking is part of the endeavour of the Government of India to assist the states and UTs to review and streamline their grievance redressal system and have a comparative assessment with other states and UTs. The grievance redressal index includes two dimensions and four indicators.

The rankings are based on the performance of states and UTs across the two dimensions (quality and timely disposal of grievances) for the period of January 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023.

In the North-Eastern states, category, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are the three top performers respectively having first, second and third ranking. Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar, and Ladakh are the top three performers in the Union Territories category while Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan are in the top three categories among states with grievances less than or equal to 20,000. Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Kerala are among the top three performers in states with grievances more than 20,000.

The DARPG has integrated the artificial intelligence-based language tool, Bhashini with the CPGRAMS portal. This integration would facilitate the Grievance redressal Officers (GROs) to translate the regional language grievance texts into English and the complainants will have the option to view the final reply in both English and the translated native language, ensuring better understanding and communication between the citizen and the concerned authorities.

The report mentions that in July this year, the BSNL Call Centre collected feedback from 1,00,186 citizens, which is the highest number of feedback collected since its inception in July last year. Out of these, approximately 35 per cent of citizens gave outstanding and very good ratings with the resolution provided to their respective grievances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)