India News | 7 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Manipur, Count Rises to 311

Imphal, Jun 10 (PTI) Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 311, officials said on Wednesday.

Five of the new patients are from Imphal East district while two are from Pherzawl district, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

All the new patients had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, it said, adding that their contact-tracing has been initiated.

Manipur has 248 active COVID-19 cases at present, the statement said.

