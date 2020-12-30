Port Blair, Dec 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,936 on Wednesday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eight more people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 63 active cases, while 4,811 people have recovered and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested over 1.79 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

