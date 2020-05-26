India News | 7 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in ITBP

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Seven new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported among the Indo-Tibetan Border Force personnel in the last 24 hours, said the ITBP in a statement on Tuesday.

As of now, the total number of active cases stands at 74.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

