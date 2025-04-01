Agartala, Apr 1 (PTI) Asserting that his government has a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed the Assembly on Tuesday that 70 people were convicted under the NDPS Act in the state in the last three years.

Replying to a notice by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, the chief minister said the law enforcement agencies have been asked to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace.

"Drugs are coming from Myanmar via Assam and Mizoram while ganja is going out of the state...", he said.

Claiming that the law enforcement agencies have been working against the drug menace, he said 19 people were convicted in 13 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act in 2022 while 20 people were convicted in 16 cases in 2023 and 26 people were convicted in 2024.

"Till February 2025, five persons were convicted after they were found guilty under the NDPS Act. In total, 70 people were convicted in 52 cases registered under the NDPS Act from 2022 to February 2025," he said.

Saha said the security agencies have been able to seize a substantial quantity of drugs including heroin in the past two years.

"A total of 1.54 lakh kg ganja has been seized in 2022-23 and 2023-24 while 5.82 lakh banned cough syrup bottles have been confiscated and 25.62 lakh yaba tablets have been recovered during the period", he said.

