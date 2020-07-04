Shimla, Jul 4 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday, taking the toll due to the disease in the hill state to 10.

The woman, who was a resident of Hamirpur district's Bir-Bagehra village, died due to novel coronavirus at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi, an official said.

The woman, who was also suffering from diabetes mellitus, was referred to Nerchowk Medical College from the dedicated COVID care centre, Bhota on June 28, he said.

The 10 deaths in the state so far include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

