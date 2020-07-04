Chennai, July 3: The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended lockdown in Madurai till July 12 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district. There will also be a complete shutdown in adjoining rural civic bodies of Paravai and Thiruparankundram panchayats. On Friday, Madurai reported at least 287 cases. 5 Tamil Nadu Districts Including Chennai, Madurai Under 'Complete Lockdown' on Sunday, Few Essential Services Exempted.

Till now, close to 3,500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the city. Earlier in June also, the state government imposed a complete lockdown in Madurai. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the one lakh mark in terms of the number of persons infected by coronavirus till date, the state Health Department said. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 6,48,315 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 22,771 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Surges to 18,655.

Edappadi Palaniswami's Statement:

Lockdown extended till 12th July in Madurai and area limits of adjoining rural civic bodies of Paravai & Thiruparankundram panchayats: Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3CaRahww4v — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

As many as 4,329 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on July 3, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 102,721. The total number of COVID-19 patients who died on Friday was 64, taking the death toll to 1,385. Chennai continued to be the worst-hit city of the state. COVID-19 cases rose to 64,689 in the Tamil Nadu’s capital city. Currently, there are 23,581 active cases in Chennai.

