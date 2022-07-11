Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) The police on Sunday arrested three people and recovered 700 grams of methaqualone worth crores from them, officials said.

Methaqualone is a sedative hypnotic drug and is abused as a narcotic.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Denied Alcohol, Three Men Shoot Dead Couple in Jashpur; Accused Absconding.

In another incident, the police also seized 23 grams of heroin and arrested three alleged drug peddlers in Jammu, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said during a routine check, a team rounded up three people on a motorcycle when they were on their way from Bishnah towards Miran sahib.

Also Read | Amarnath Clouburst: 37 Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Still Missing in Amarnath Tragedy, 84 People Safe.

They tried to dodge the police but were overpowered, SSP said.

During search, 700 grams of psychotropic substances worth crores was recovered from their possession, he said.

Soon after the incident a case was registered at the Miran Sahib police station and all the three accused -- Paramjeet Singh alias Sunny, Mohmmad Saleem and Farooq Parvaba -- were arrested, officials said.

While 510 grams of Methaqualone was recovered from Sunny, 92 grams of the same drug was recovered from Mohd Saleem and Farooq Parvana, they said.

Paramjeet is a notorious drug peddler, was wanted in many cases and was also evading arrest for the past few years.

Further investigation of the case is going on to unearth the backward and forward linkages -- from whom the substances was received and where was it supposed to be delivered, he said.

In other incidents, three people were arrested and 23 grams of heroin were recovered in twin interceptions at Gangyal and Miran sahib areas, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)