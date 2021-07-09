Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 729 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,30,514, while the toll rose to 3,720 with six more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 72 each, followed by Nalgonda (59) and Warangal Urban (51) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Friday with 987 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,15,852.

The number of active cases was 10,942, the bulletin said.

It said 1,06,045 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,95,93,932.

The samples tested per million population was 5,26,435.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.67 per cent, while it was 97.16 per cent in the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials on the COVID-19 situation in the state, directed that a 'fever survey' be undertaken again in affected areas in the state, an official release said.

The government had earlier carried out such a survey in the state as part of steps to check the spread of the virus.

Saying that COVID-19 has not fully come under control in some neighbouring states, the CM asked the officials to undertake field visits to virus-affected districts bordering neighbouring states and analyse the reasons for the spread.

Observing that checking COVID-19 spread has become complex in view of various factors, including emergence of new variants, Rao told the health officials to be up to date with the developments and take measures to protect the people.

He also asked the health officials to constantly review the availability of medicines, oxygen, hospital beds and others so as to effectively deal with the situation.

The health department should be fully geared up to deal with the situation in view of reports of a possible COVID-19 third wave occurring in the country, he said.

He appealed to the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to check the spread of the virus

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)