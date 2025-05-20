Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 73 individuals allegedly working as "Pakistani agents" have been arrested so far as part of the state's ongoing crackdown on anti-national activities.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma posted, "It is unfortunate that some individuals enjoy every privilege India offers -- salary, power, and position -- yet their loyalty lies across the border. They draw everything from Bharat but work only for Pakistan's interests. This is betrayal. Like #OperationSindoor, our mission to track and punish anti-nationals is going on."

Providing an update as of 10:30 am on May 20, the Chief Minister said two fresh arrests had been made: "@chirangpolice arrested Faridul Islam. @Hojai_Police arrested Sahabuddin Rain."

With these, the total number of arrests in the ongoing operation has climbed to 73, he noted.

Sarma also lauded the efforts of Assam Police in pursuing and apprehending individuals accused of promoting anti-national activities.

The arrested individuals allegedly made anti-India and pro-Pakistan statements on social media, particularly after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Despite residing in India, the individuals were accused of supporting Pakistan and terrorists from the soil of Assam, triggering stern action.

Following the Chief Minister's directive to arrest anyone who supports Pakistan or terrorism while residing in India, the Assam Police intensified social media monitoring.

The Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a quick response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in the year 1960 between both countries following the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting a day after the attack. (ANI)

