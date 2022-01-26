Ladakh [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day with much pomp, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at 15000 feet in minus 40-degree Celsius temperature at icy Ladakh borders.

The force also posted special videos and pictures to commemorate the Republic Day of India. The video shows the soldiers braving the freezing temperatures unfurling the national flag not only at Ladakh but also at different heights at peaks of the Himalayas where they are posted to secure the India-China border.

Also referred to as the ITBP 'Himveers', the personnel raised a full-throated cry: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram".

The clip has garnered several appreciative comments and wishes from netizens on Twitter.

"Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel known as Himveers celebrating the Republic Day at 15000 feet in minus 40-degree Celsius temperature at icy Ladakh borders, " said the ITBP

Besides Ladakh, the ITBP personnel celebrated Republic Day at 16,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh in snow conditions saluting the national flag and singing the National Anthem.

The ITBP personnel also celebrated Republic Day at 12,000 feet in minus temperatures in the Kumaon region in Uttarakhand.

Serving the nation in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are examples of valor, commitment, and patriotism.

ITBP, the specialized mountain force -- most of whose officers and men are trained mountaineers and skiers -- guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Republic Day celebrations are being held across the country, and the annual parade in New Delhi is the main event. (ANI)

