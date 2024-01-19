New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Rehearsals were underway at the national capital's Kartavya Path early in the morning on Friday for the 75th Republic Day parade. Armed forces contingents were seen marching to drumbeats during the dress rehearsals.

The rehearsals started on January 13 and will continue until January 21. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for possible routes to avoid, given the dress rehearsals.

"In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon from 1015 hours to 1230 hours on these dates. Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic," the advisory read.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the sixth occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024. With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement on Thursday that the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force across the Metro stations beginning Friday until January 27, given the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day.

This might result in long queues at some Metro stations, especially during peak hours during this period," the statement added. (ANI)

