Cachar, January 19: Assam Police apprehended four persons in Assam's Cachar district and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 6 crore from them, said officials. The Cachar district police, based on credible intelligence input, conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances at Fulertal village in Cachar district on Thursday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, said that during the operation, the police team apprehended four drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs. Assam: Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Bid, Recover 70 Cattle Heads From Two Trucks at Jorabat.

"We have recovered 38 soap cases suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 500 gram and 15,800 Yaba tablets, from their possession. The market value of the seized narcotics substance is estimated at around Rs 6 crore. The drugs were being illegally transported from the neighbouring state, Manipur," Numal Mahatta said. Assam Police Officer Anand Mishra Dubbed 'Singham' Resigns To Pursue Life of 'Freedom and Independence'; He Is Joining BJP in Bihar, Say Sources.

As per the information from the officials, the apprehended individuals have been identified as Thang Hmong Hmar, Bieksang, Ebenezer Thiek from Shivapuri Khal in Manipur and Patrick Pudaita from Cachar district's Lakhipur. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said police.

