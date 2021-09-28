New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Delhi Metro has put up colourful posters on key movements and personalities of the freedom struggle at many stations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

While small exhibits bearing old images and running text have been mounted at 'Event Corners' located at 11 stations, large hoardings have been put up on display at several platforms, officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Betting Racket Busted, Five Arrested by Delhi Police; Laptop and 6 Mobile Phones Recovered.

The stations which have such corners include major ones such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, HUDA City Centre, Central Secretariat and Inderlok.

"To enrich our passengers with information about the immense contribution made by our freedom fighters, DMRC has displayed informative panels at its event corners to celebrate #AmritMahotsav. You can go to any of our event corners to immerse yourself in the history of India," the DMRC tweeted.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive.

India is currently celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marks the 75th year of India's Independence, and it will culminate on August 15, 2022.

The DMRC authorities said various panels have also been put up at many stations containing key movements which led to the freedom of the country.

These movements include the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi starting 1917 in Bihar and the non-cooperation movement of 1920.

"On the occasion of #AmritMahotsav, DMRC has put up display panels at various stations containing key movements which led to the freedom of the country. This celebrates the efforts towards the freedom struggle. Keep an eye out for these panels & gain knowledge!" the Delhi Metro also tweeted and shared a few pictures of the exhibits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)