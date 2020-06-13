Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 78 Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases in Kerala on Friday; State Adds Nine New Hotspots

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 78 Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases in Kerala on Friday; State Adds Nine New Hotspots

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): Kerala on Friday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,321 cases, while the fatalities went up to 19.

The state government on Friday also added nine new places to the list of hotspots. In total the state has 128 hotspots, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

The minister said that 78 persons tested COVID-19 positive in the State on Friday.

32 persons tested negative for the virus. A total of 1303 persons are in treatment and 999 were recovered. One person who died on Friday who had reached Kannur district in the State on June 9 from Mumbai and had co-morbidities was confirmed COVID- 19 positive.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

The total number of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 in Kerala is 19.

Out of 78 who tested positive, 14 each were from Thrissur and Malappuram districts, 13 from Alapuzha, 7 from Pathanamthitta, 5 each from Ernakulam and Palakkad, 4 each from Kollam, Kozhikode and Kasargod districts, 3 each from Kannur and Kottayam and 1 each from Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India Kannur KK Shailaja Mumbai nThe minister
You might also like
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
News

Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
News

Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
India

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
Mumbai Gets Flood Warning System, to Alert Against Flood-Like Conditions 3 Days in Advance, Here’s How i-FLOWS- Mumbai Works
News

Mumbai Gets Flood Warning System, to Alert Against Flood-Like Conditions 3 Days in Advance, Here’s How i-FLOWS- Mumbai Works
New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
Auto

New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Technology

OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement