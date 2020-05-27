India News | 79 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Odisha Today

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): With 79 new patients recovering from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the total recovered cases in the State have reached 812, tweeted the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

"Another 79 #Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 11 are from Ganjam, 5 from Jajpur, 17 from Balasore, 4 from Cuttack, 28 from Bhadrak, 3 from Keonjhar, 2 from Khurda, 2 from Bolangir, 7 from Puri. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stands at 812," reads the tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

The cities of Bhadrak, Balasore, and Ganjam have the highest recovery cases in the State.

A total of 1,593 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Odisha till 10 am on May 27, as per the data shared by the Health Department. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)