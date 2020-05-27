India News | 792 New COVID-19 Cases in Delhi, Total Count Reaches 15,257

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As many as 792 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 15,257.

"A total of 792 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, 310 recovered/discharged/migrated in this period. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 15,257, including 7,264 recovered/discharged/migrated," said Delhi Government.

With 303 deaths, Delhi continues to be one of the worst-hit parts of the county by the deadly contagion.

With a spike of 6,387 new COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country is now at 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

