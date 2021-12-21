New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Eight high-rise commercial buildings in areas such as Connaught Place and KG Marg have been sent notices for not renewing their fire safety certificate, Delhi Fire Service officials said on Tuesday.

These buildings come under the fire department's Connaught Place jurisdiction, they said.

Notices have been sent to the management of Mercantile House on KG Marg, Surya Kiran Building at Connaught Place, Akashdeep building on Barakhamba Road, Ambadeep building, Allahabad Bank building and Punjab National Bank building, among others, so far, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) director Atul Garg said.

Their fire safety certificate (FSC) has expired, but the management of these buildings are yet to approach the department for its renewal, he said.

The officials said that the department is conducting a drive to identify high-rise commercial buildings that have not renewed their fire safety certificates, and in the first phase, eight buildings have been identified in the Connaught Place jurisdiction.

More notices will be sent after scrutiny of records of other jurisdictions, they said.

Garg said so far, notices have been sent to the eight high-rise commercial buildings.

"It is mandatory for every high-rise commercial building to have a fire safety certificate. Since we have been getting a lesser number of calls on fire incidents, we have been able to start a survey under a new initiative wherein we have analysed such high-rise buildings whose fire safety certificate has expired and have still not applied for the same," he said.

The officials said that among the eight notices sent, at least six buildings have been directed to get faults in their fire safety systems repaired and then inspected.

If the safety measures are still found non-functional, legal action will be initiated against them, they said.

"By sending such notices, there will be public awareness about the importance of compliance with fire safety norms. So, owners and occupants of such commercial buildings will themselves get their fire safety systems checked on time, before six months of their FSC expiry, and will approach us for inspection in order to get their FSC renewed," an official said.

The notices issued by the DFS to Mercantile House and Ambadeep building, copies of which are with PTI, showed non-compliance of fire safety norms by the buildings and according to records, these buildings do not have valid FSC.

"It is directed to submit the compliance of requisite fire safety norms to obtain/renew fire safety certificate within the period of two weeks from the date of issue of the notice failing which actions such as disconnection of electricity and water supply etc.. as per provisions of DFS Act, 2007, Delhi Act 2 of 2009 and DFS rules shall be introduced in the interest of public safety," the notice read.

The FSC for commercial buildings is valid for three years and according to law, the owner or occupants of the building should apply for FSC six months before its expiry period, according to the department.

The exact date of expiry of FSC should also be informed to the DFS and if there are shortcomings in the fire safety system, they need to be checked before the fire department team, comprising divisional and assistant divisional officers, inspect them for FSC renewal, it said.

The fire officials cited lack of awareness and lack of seriousness among people about getting their fire safety systems checked and repaired as a possible factor for fire-related hazards.

"Once your FSC expires and you have shortcomings in your fire safety system, your building is unsafe. In some cases, we have seen that even if their shortcomings in the fire safety system can be fixed within a month or so, yet they delay it," another fire official said.

The official, however cited that even if the fire safety system of the building is absolutely fine, there is no guarantee that there will no fire-related incident. But when there is a proper system in place, then you can at least control the fire in its initial phase to ensure minimum damage, and loss of lives can be curbed on time, the official said.

In the first phase, the focus is on the Connaught Place jurisdiction and then slowly, the fire department will conduct the same drive in other major clusters of high-rise commerical buildings, including Nehru Place District Centre, Janakpuri West District Centre, Netaji Subhash Place District and Laxmi Nagar District Centre, according to the fire department. PTI AMP

