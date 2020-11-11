Aizawl, Nov 11 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,217 on Wednesday as 61 more people, including an eight- month-old baby, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Forty-four fresh infections were detected in Aizawl district during RT-PCR tests, 16 in Lawngtlai through rapid antigen tests and one was found in Hnahthial using a TrueNat machine, he said.

Also Read | Arwal Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPI(M-L)’s Maha Nand Singh Wins, Elected as MLA.

An Army jawan and two policemen are among the new patients, the official said.

Forty-nine more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Also Read | Dinara Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Vijay Kumar Mandal Wins, Elected as MLA.

Mizoram now has 529 active coronavirus cases, while 2,686 people have been cured of the disease and two patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 83.50 per cent, the official said.

The state has tested 1,26,142 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

Mizoram is currently observing "COVID-19 no tolerance drive" to curtail the spike in new cases. It will be lifted on November 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)