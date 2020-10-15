Arwal Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Arwal district in Bihar itself. The Arwal Assembly constituency comes under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat. The Assembly seat belongs to the RJD since 2015. Voting for the Arwal Assembly Election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls 2020 will be held in three phases. Voting for Phase 1 will take place in 71 constituencies including Arwal on October 28. The counting of votes for all three phases will take place on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is the detailed scheduled of Phase 1 of Bihar election:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The sitting MLA on the Arwal seat in Bihar is RJD's Ravindra Singh, who won the 2015 election, defeating BJP's Chitranjan Kumar. The candidates for Bihar election 2020 from the Arwal constituency include BJP's Dipak Kumar Sharma, CPIM's Maha Nand Singh and JAP's Abhishek Ranjan among others.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 has become a three-pronged battled with the LJP, led by Chirag Paswan, fighting it alone. The battle is now among, NDA, Mahagathbandhan and the LJP. This is also the first big election in India amid COVID-19.

