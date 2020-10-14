Dinara Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The Dinara Assembly constituency falls under the Buxar Lok Sabha seat. It has been a Janata Dal (United) (JDU) dominated seat for years. Voting for the Dinara election will take place on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 1 voting will take place on October 28 in 71 Assembly constituencies. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The candidates for the Dinara Assembly Election 2020 include two-time winner and sitting JDU MLA Jai Kumar Singh, who is fighting against RJD's Vijay Kumar Mandal and LJP's Rajendra Pratap Singh among other candidates. The winner of Bihar Assembly Election 2015 was JDU's Jai Kumar Singh, who defeated Rajendra Prasad Singh, earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with Chirag Paswan at the helm of affairs in the party. It is also a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

