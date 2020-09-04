Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the State's Sero Survey report is a morale booster for all, as around 8 per cent of the population has reportedly developed antibodies.

The health minister said that around 7.32 per cent of the people developed antibodies without knowing they are positive.

"Sero Survey report of Haryana is a morale booster for Corona Warriors of the state. 8 per cent of the population is reported to have developed anti-bodies. Surprisingly only .28 per cent have been tested positive by state labs it means 7.32 per cent developed anti-bodies without knowing they are corona positive," said the minister in a tweet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases in Haryana stand at 13,470. While the cured/discharged/migrated cases are 55,889, the death toll is at 740. (ANI)

