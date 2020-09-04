New Delhi, September 4: Amid the tense face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow. Reports on Friday claimed that Singh would meet his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe tonight. From Banned Apps to GDP, China Pursues Relentless India Bashing.

The meeting, according to reports, is scheduled at 9:30 pm (Indian Standard Time). The meeting would be the first ministerial level deliberations between the two sides following the flare-up near Pangong Tso region of LAC in August-end.

Update by ANI

Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow at 9.30 IST tonight: Sources https://t.co/XjjIQmfzRx — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Singh reached Moscow on Thursday as part of his official visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. India decided to attend the multilateral event despite the presence of China, which has reportedly increased hostilities with India at the border in Ladakh.

While both the nations are locked in a face-off since early May, the tensions peaked on August 29, when the Chinese side reportedly attempted to make fresh incursions in areas held by India. This, according to reports, compelled the Indian side to launch a retaliatory operation to dominate areas in South Pangong Tso.

As the tensions escalated, the Indian government on Wednesday banned another set of 118 Chinese apps including PUBG gaming application -- whose one-fourth of total downloads was accounted by Indian users. Additional deployments were also made in the frontier region, with both the Army chief and Indian Air Force chief visiting Ladakh to take stock of the situation.

