New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A group of eight CWSN (Children With Special Needs) students from Delhi Government Schools will represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree being held in South Korea, said a release from Delhi Education Minister's office on Monday.

This group participating in the Jamboree departed for South Korea on Monday night.

Education Minister Atishi met with the group on Monday and encouraged them for their participation. It is to be noted that for the first time in global history, a contingent of children with special needs is participating in the World Scout Jamboree, said officials.

Education Minister Atishi Marlena said that participating in this event will help students build self-confidence and self-esteem.

"It will play a significant role in inclusive education, assist in students' career development, and provide them with an opportunity to interact and learn from students of other countries and know their cultures. It is a matter of great pride for us that 8 special needs students from Delhi government schools, are participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea," Atishi said.

“Students studying in our schools have proven that there is no dearth of talent in students of our schools, they only need opportunities. As a result, today, our school students are representing Delhi and bringing glory to the country at the national and international levels,” She added.

Atishi also said that the students with special needs from Delhi government schools, participating in this global competition, are not only a source of inspiration for other students with special needs but for everyone. They are sending a strong message to the whole world that with their hard work and talent, they can achieve anything and can work to change society's perception towards them.

She mentioned that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision is to ensure equal opportunities for all children. In this regard, the students representing Delhi at the World Scout Jamboree will uphold this vision in front of the entire world and prove that they are no less than anyone else.

“There was a time when no one ever thought that students from government schools would represent Delhi or the country in an international competition. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal made education a priority after coming to power and, while fulfilling his vision, today, the children from the poorest sections of society in Delhi are getting world-class exposure and education. The students from our schools are now representing Delhi at the national and international levels,” Atishi added.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, scheduled from August 1 to August 12, 2023, will focus on developing leadership and life skills in participants through scouting activities and encouraging them to become active citizens. It emphasizes the core values of scouting, methods, global citizenship education, and sustainable development education related to current issues. (ANI)

