Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 800 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A police team conducting routine checks of the vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway intercepted an oil tanker at Jakhani, they said.

During the search, police recovered 800 kg poppy from the vehicle heading towards Udhampur, they said.

Two inter-state smugglers, who were smuggling the consignment of poppy straw outside the union territory, were also arrested, they said.

A case was registered against the duo identified as Gorav and Naseeb of Sonipat (Haryana).

