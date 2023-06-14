New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Eighty-five per cent of the target population was given free ration in June under the National Food Security Act, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting with the Commissioner (food and supplies), Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain said the department needs to put more effort to provide free rations regularly to the eligible population in a transparent manner.

"Our government is committed to resolving public grievances related to the public distribution system in a timely and expeditious manner. I assure you no one will be deprived of free ration in Delhi," Hussain said.

The meeting was convened to review the distribution of free ration under the NFSA and to assess the setting up of vigilance committees at the Fair Price Shops throughout the capital.

