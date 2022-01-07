Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A total of 90 children aged between 15 and 18 years from high altitude Hikkim and Kibber villages got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, said an official.

Hikkim village is situated at an elevation of 4,400 metre, near Kaza of Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The vaccination for the children aged 15-18 years began in the country on January 3. Over one crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore (1,49,57,01,483) today. More than 85 lakh (85,32,595) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said Union Health Minister.

While India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 48,2876.

The country has reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. (ANI)

