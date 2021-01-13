New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Terming the Supreme Court's order staying the implementation of the three farm laws as "a historic step," the Bar Council Of India (BCI) has said that 90 per cent of "peaceful farmers" are not in favour of continuing the agitation.

"Everybody knows that 90 per cent of the peace-loving farmers are not in favour of the continuance of agitation after the stay order of Supreme Court but persons with vested interests are trying to fulfill their own political ambition even at the cost of de-stablising the country," Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of Bar Council of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mishra said that the prudent citizens of the country should appreciate the order of the Supreme Court in the matter of farmers' agitation.

"The step which our Apex Court has taken is a historic step and it is in the interest of the nation. The order of the Supreme Court firstly aims at saving the lives of agitating farmers, the elderly people, women, children from the harsh cold and weather conditions and COVID-19. The order has been passed in the background of death of elderly people, who lost their lives due to prolonged agitation and severe cold and by suicide," he said.

"The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by the farmers and now the farmers should suspend their agitation," he added.

Mishra recalled that the whole legal fraternity had opposed in one voice the clause in the agrarian legislation which made the sub-divisional magistrate/ additional district magistrate the adjudicatory authority under the new farm laws and supported the demand of the agitating farmers.

"The irresponsible comments made by some politicians against the Supreme Court of India are most unfortunate. No sensitive politician is expected to make such baseless comments. Such comments are going to establish that these handfuls of politicians are bent upon to weaken our institutions and nation only for serving their own vested interests," Mishra said.

"The honest, sincere and sensible citizens should now come forward and convince the agitating farmers to suspend their agitation till the final judgement of the Apex Court. We fail to understand as to why those who are making scandalous and contemptuous comments in media, did not appear before the court to put across their stand. For any law-abiding citizen, the only recourse available is to move the Supreme Court and request for modification of the order, if at all someone has any ground against the constitution of the committee. But, these so-called do not want the solution of the problem, rather their sole motive is to exploit the agitation and mislead the agitating farmers," he added.

Mishra said that the nation is "really thankful to our apex court which has realized the seriousness of the situation and has interfered in the matter with the object to save the country from lawlessness."

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks over the Acts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

