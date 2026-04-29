India News | 90 Pc Polling in Second Phase Bengal Elections Till 5 Pm

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The second phase of assembly polls in West Bengal has seen a huge 89.99% per cent turnout till 5 pm, according to Election Commission data.

Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas. South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Phase II Polling Turnout Recorded 89.99% Till 5 PM Exceeds Phase I; East Burdwan District Tops.

Political parties are interpreting the high turnout in their favour. The first phase witnessed a record voter turnout of 91.78 per cent. While Trinamool Congress said it will win at least 100 of 152 seats that went to the polls in the first phase, the BJP said it is confident of winning 110 seats in the first phase.

The first phase of polling was held on April 23. The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Also Read | West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moved into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal.

Over 2.22 crore voters, including 1,64,35,627 men and 1,57,37,418 women, were eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of polling.

Key contests in the second phase included Bhabanipur and Tollyganj.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

Exit polls will be released today after the conclusion of polling at 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)