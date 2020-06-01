India News | 93 More Maharashtra Police Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Ninety-three police personnel in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while one succumbed to the disease, said Maharashtra Police.

Out of the 93 police personnel, eight are officers.

The total number of police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State so far stands at 2,509.

Twenty-seven police personnel have succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the count reaching 67,655. (ANI)

