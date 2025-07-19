New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that 94.68 per cent of voters in Bihar have been covered under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Out of 78,969,844 electors, forms have been received from 90.12 per cent of voters; 4.67 per cent have not been found at their addresses; 1.61 per cent are probably deceased; 0.75 per cent are enrolled at multiple places; 2.3 per cent have probably permanently shifted; and 0.01 per cent are not traceable, the poll body said in a statement.

The poll body also stated that the EROs will publish the draft Electoral Roll on August 1, 2025, and invite suggestions and inputs for correcting any entries in the draft Electoral Roll.

"In accordance with the SIR order (page 2, para 7) dated June 24, 2025, a full one month will be given to political parties and the public to point out the requirement of any correction or propose the inclusion of any left-out names. For this, printed and digital copies of the draft Electoral Roll will be provided to recognised political parties free of cost and will be posted on the ECI website for public access. Therefore, the public may remain assured that no eligible elector will be left out," the release said.

Lists of electors who are probably deceased, permanently shifted, have enrolled at multiple places or have not returned the EFs even after multiple visits of BLOs are now also being shared with District Presidents of political parties/1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them to ascertain the exact status of each such elector before 25 July, the statement further reads.

"As per the SIR order, each of the more than 1.5 lakh BLAs can submit up to 50 forms a day after certifying them. This step is in line with the ECI's commitment that no eligible elector is left out," it added.

The Final Electoral Roll will be published on September 30, 2025. Printed and digital copies of the Final ER will again be given free of cost to all recognised political parties and will be published on the ECI website. (ANI)

