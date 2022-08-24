New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 5.55 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The fresh cases came out of 17,024 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,96,352 and the death toll to 26,442, it said.

