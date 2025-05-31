Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 31 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that the protest against the Hemavati Link Canal project is a political protest.

He said 40 per cent of the work is already done, and the project will not be stopped as it will help farmers. He also accused BJP leaders of trying to create problems.

Thousands of farmers in Karnataka held a large protest on Saturday near Gubbi town in Tumakuru district, opposing the start of work on the Hemavathi River Link Canal Project.

Speaking to the mediapersons about the protest against the project, DK Shivakumar said, "That is all a political protest. Nothing is there within the water. We have sorted it out. I have discussed with them. We have a technical report. Everything is over. Already, 40 per cent of the work is over. There is no question of stopping any work. We will continue with it. It will help every farmer in the area... BJP leaders always do that. They are known for creating problems."

He further added that the Karnataka government will not tolerate hate speech or misinformation.

"Karnataka government does not tolerate hate speeches or misinformation. The law will take its course. We have instructed all the DCs to identify in every district and take all the information and file cases immediately. We want to keep the districts in coastal Karnataka very peaceful and business-oriented. We are working out a strategy for the unemployment problem that has been created there. A team from our party will also assess the situation," Shivakumar said.

Earlier on Friday, as heavy rains lashed parts of Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured citizens that the government is fully prepared to address any emergencies.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Shivakumar outlined the proactive measures being taken by the state to manage the situation and told the media that all deputy commissioners have been asked to take the required action, and state ministers will be at their headquarters to look over the situation.

"We have called all the deputy commissioners and asked them to take action. For emergency cases, we have authorised all the deputy commissioners and the officers to be alert. After the meeting, all the Ministers must be in their headquarters and help the people because we can't avoid nature...," he said. (ANI)

