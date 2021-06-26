Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress on Saturday appointed working president A Revanth Reddy as the new president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

In a statement, All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said Sonia Gandhi also appointed five working presidents for the TPCC - Md Azharuddin, Dr J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Besides, Congress appointed 10 senior vice-presidents for the TPCC - Sambani Chandrasekhar, Damodar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetkar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, G Niranjan, T Kumar Rao, and Javed Ameer.

According to the statement, Nizamabad Madhu Yashki Goud has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC campaign committee and Syed Azmatullah Hussaini as its convenor.

Former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC election management committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee.

"The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president N Uttam Reddy and outgoing working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusuma Kumar," the AICC statement said. (ANI)

