Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government while questioning the law and order situation in the state.

In a post on X, Thackeray reiterated his earlier 'khoke sarkar' (a government shrouded in corruption) remarks against Eknath Shinde's dispensation in the state.

Thackeray outlined a series of incidents highlighting the deteriorating security situation under what he termed as the "BJP-sponsored khoke sarkar" (a government shrouded in corruption).

"Maharashtra was taken over by the BJP-sponsored Khoke Sarkar," Thackeray said in his post.

He further alleged that the past two years witnessed a surge in riots sparked by fake WhatsApp messages, coupled with threats targeting businesses by criminal elements pointing it to be the current state of affairs in the state.

"In the past 2 years, many riots have been sparked off over fake WhatsApp messages. Goons have been threatening businesses," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Thackeray questioned the safety of the citizens in the face of these alarming incidents.

"This is the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, unfortunately, under a highly incapable and shameless illegal CM," Thackeray said.

"How will citizens feel safe under these criminals running the regime?," he added.

This comes a day after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called for Chief Minister Ekhnath Shinde's resignation following the firing incident.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that the BJP MLA who fired at the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA said that gangsters will continue to thrive in the state if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stays in power.

Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde government, Raut also said that the way the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has become a den of goons, similar incidents can also take place at the CMO.

"Today, it happened at a Police station. The manner in which the CMO has become a den of goons, I fear that such incidents can take place even at the Mantralaya and CMO," Raut said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto also criticised the state government claiming a failure of law and order.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis have ordered a high-level inquiry into the police station firing incident. A Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the incident. (ANI)

