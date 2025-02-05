New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Babarpur Assembly seat, Gopal Rai cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly polls underway on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Rai appealed to the people to vote in large numbers.

"I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for work," he said.

Further, he said that the BJP is desperate and is doing all prohibited things.

"BJP is desperate and due to the disappointment of defeat, they are doing all prohibited things whether it is attacking journalists, women, or distributing money. All this shows that BJP is desperate," Gopal Rai said.

The Babarpur constituency is another notable seat, where incumbent MLA, Gopal Rai, will be contesting against BJP's Anil Vashishth and Congress' Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

The national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by South West district with 9.34 per cent.

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, North West 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, South East 8.36 per cent and West 6.76 per cent.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the third term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. (ANI)

