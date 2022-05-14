Ludhiana, May 14 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday targeted the AAP government in Punjab over law and order and alleged that the ruling party has not been able to fulfil any of its promises.

Addressing BJP workers here, Nadda also claimed that his party will play the role of the principal opposition in Punjab. The BJP had won only one of the 117 seats in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

He claimed that the BJP got massive support of people in the polls despite not being able to form the government in Punjab.

The vote share of the party has increased, he said.

Citing the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the building of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali and the Patiala clashes, Nadda tacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying law and order in the state has "deteriorated".

Thefts, robberies and murders have become a routine affair, he alleged.

He alleged that it had not been able to fulfil any of its poll promises.

"They do not perform what they say," said Nadda.

He claimed that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya scheme is not operating properly in the state and the Punjab government is not releasing payment against the bills.

Nadda reminded people of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, punishing those who were behind 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the removal of GST on langar among steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led government for the Sikh community.

"Modiji is the only true supporter of Sikhs," he said, adding that the works for community by the Modi government have never been done by any government before.

He said at present the country's GDP is growing at 8 per cent, which is more than even that of the USA and China.

On the Ukraine-Russia war, he said the Modi government brought back 23,000 Indian students from the war-torn areas.

Earlier addressing a meeting of the party's office-bearers and district presidents, Nadda said, "We are a national party which believes and practises that never abandon your allies."

It was the Shiromani Akali Dal which quit its long association with the BJP, said Nadda.

From contesting 23 seats earlier, the party fielded 73 candidates in the Assembly elections, he said.

Even though the dice was loaded against us, the party displayed that it will be the only relevant political party in the state, said Nadda.

Asking the top state leadership to play an effective, vigilant and sagacious opposition, Nadda said, "The state's interests should be protected and wrong decisions of the AAP government be highlighted."

Boosting the morale of party workers, the BJP chief said the central BJP leadership stands with them.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, who had laid down his life for the country's Independence along with iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Rajguru.

