Mumbai, May 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said some parties are misleading with "fake Hindutva" and accused estranged ally BJP of playing "ugly" politics. Targetting BJP at a public meeting in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena chief wondered if it was the same party which Shiv Sena considered to be a friend of 25 years.

Speaking at his first public meeting after two years, Thackeray, who underwent spinal surgery last November, sounded the bugle for upcoming civic polls, including for Mumbai, and said attempts to break Mumbai from Maharashtra will never be allowed to succeed. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Orders Police To Take All Measures To Maintain Law and Order in State.

Thackeray said the BJP had given loudspeakers to its A, B, and C teams and asked them to visit Aurangzeb's tomb and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

"While BJP will watch the tamasha and address press conferences," he charged. Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana Pray at Hanuman Temple in Delhi for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ouster.

He also said that Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' never insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but highlighted issues of state and national importance.

