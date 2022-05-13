New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The AAP government on Friday launched the 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub for movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

The government has also made a provision of a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore with certain riders such as the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi in the movie, local hiring of actors among other factors, an official statement said.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for implementation of the film policy.

The film policy aims to promote artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a vibrant film shooting destination by easing approval processes for movie shooting, and to develop and support local talent by providing a skilled ecosystem in the city, a government statement said.

It said under the policy, a single-window e-film clearance portal has been readied bringing over 25 agencies for various permissions related to film production.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has also allocated Rs 30 crore for the 'Delhi Film Fund' which will help in branding the city as a national and international tourist destination from the point of view of film promotion by attracting filmmakers from across the globe, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the 'Delhi Film Policy 2022' will create employment and economic development opportunities in the national capital along with attracting tourism.

"The policy will help Delhi evolve as a brand with more coverage on the silver screen. The policy will bring together the entire world of hospitality, tourism, transport, cinema and artists.

"The Kejriwal government will also give subsidies to filmmakers for film production in Delhi and would also encourage local people to be hired in the film industry. Under this policy, a complete single window e-clearance portal will be set up where filmmakers will get the required approval from more than 25 agencies (depending on locations) in just 15 days through an online process," Sisodia said while launching the policy.

Sisodia, who also holds tourism portfolio, said the policy has been prepared after studying film promotion and tourism policies at the global level.

Secretary (Tourism) and Managing Director, DTTDC, Swati Sharma said under the policy, up to 25 different agencies, including those of the Delhi government and central government, have been brought under one umbrella.

"All these agencies are now onboard a single platform (e-Film Clearance) to make Delhi a film hub at the national and international level.

"The e-Film Clearance, i.e, completely online single-window clearance mechanism was finalised by holding regular meetings with various agencies and other stakeholders like production agencies even during the Corona period through video conferencing sessions," Sharma said in the statement.

She said for procuring a film shooting clearance, one will have to visit the Delhi Tourism website -- www.delhitourism.gov.in -- and apply for film shooting by clicking on the 'e-Film Clearance' icon. The online process will then begin to get clearances from agencies in a time bound manner.

"If any filmmaker wants approval before 15 days, then he will have to pay a premium fee. Earlier, filmmakers had to get approval from 25 different agencies for shooting a film in the city, which used to take a lot of time," the statement said.

Officials said after the implementation of the policy, film makers will not have to visit various departments to take permission for shooting purposes.

The statement said the government will hold 'Delhi International Film Festival' and also organise the 'Delhi Film Excellence Award' under the film policy.

"Under this, Delhi will soon have its own International Film Festival and Delhi Film Excellence Awards will also be started in which not only the film stars but also the film crew will be honoured," the statement said.

To attract film production agencies and promote Delhi as a movie tourism destination, facilities and infrastructure related to film production will be developed in the national capital.

A Film Shooting Promotion Cell will be set up in Delhi for this and apart from this, a Film Development Cell and Film Advisory Body will also be formed to promote film production in Delhi, the statement said.

"The Delhi Film Policy will help strengthen the film industry ecosystem, create employment opportunities for the skilled workforce engaged in film production and allied sectors.

"Delhi will get recognition at the national and international level, which will attract tourism to the capital. This will be beneficial for the hospitality industry and other sectors in the city," the government said in the statement.

