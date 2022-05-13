Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education , MPBSE has declared the MP 8th, 5th Results 2022 today, May 13, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board Class 5 and 8 Results have download and view their results online on the official website of MPBSE.

MP Results 2022 for 5th and 8th were declared today at 3 PM. Students can now check their MP 5th Results 2022 and their MP 8th Results 2022. The results have been made available online for over 8 lakh students who appeared for the MP Board Exams 2022. SSLC Result 2022 Date: Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results to be Announced on May 19

This year, the pass percentage is comparatively higher for rural students in both the classes 5th and 8th in comparison to the urban students. Kerala Exams 2022 Schedule: State Govt Announces SSLC Board, VHSE, Plus Two Exam Dates; Check Details Here

The pass percentage for Class 5th is 90.01 per cent. Whereas for class 8th is 82.35 per cent.

MP Results 2022 – How to check class 5th and 8th Result

Visit the official MPBSE website – mpbse.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads “MP Result 2022 Class 5” or “MP Results 2022 Class 8” Login using your exam roll number and date of birth to login Your MP Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2022 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).