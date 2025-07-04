Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is likely to convene a two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly from July 10, sources said on Friday.

Though there is no official word on which issue the session is being called, there are indications that the Bhagwant Mann government is planning to hold a discussion in the House on the drug menace issue.

The Punjab Cabinet will hold its meeting on July 7 in which an approval to call the session is likely to be given, said sources.

The state government had last called the one-day special session on May 5 over the issue of water sharing.

The Punjab Assembly had during the session unanimously passed a resolution, stating that not even a single drop of water would be given from the state's share to Haryana.

