Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): Following the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended support to his party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that AAP is ally party and they wanted BJP to lose and AAP to win in the polls.

Speaking to ANI, Kunal Ghosh said, "The final decision is in the hands of our national leadership and Mamata Banerjee. AAP is our ally party. Arvind Kejriwal respects Mamata Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee likes him too. We want BJP to lose in Delhi and the current govt to come to power again. According to the current situation, we can just say that we want BJP to lose and AAP to win in Delhi elections."

Earlier, in a post on X, Kejriwal thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for extending her support to AAP.

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you, Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," the AAP Chief said.

Reacting to Kejriwal's post, senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien said, "We have your back @AamAadmiParty"

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has given 'target' to all its seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi to get fake votes in the New Delhi Assembly seat.

"According to sources, the Gaali Galooj Party has given targets to its seven MPs to get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days. Let's see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this. Atishi ji has sought time to meet the Chief Election Commissioner. We hope we will get time soon," the AAP chief said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

