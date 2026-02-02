Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Monday urged the Telangana government to complete the investigation in the alleged phone-tapping case and file a chargesheet, saying the prolonged probe could lead to the loss of important evidence.

Reddy noted that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was questioned for several hours and asked why the probe had dragged on for nearly two years.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Former Telangana CM KCR was interrogated for 4-5 hours yesterday...It is one of the top interrogations. SIT is investigating the case, and I don't know for how long they will continue their investigations. The Govt has the documentary evidence now. But despite that, I don't understand why the Telangana Govt is dragging the investigation. It has been almost 2 years. Still, the Govt is continuing its interrogation, and SIT is interrogating."

"People of Telangana cannot understand what exactly is going on. Due to delay, we may lose the proper evidence. So, I appeal that instead of continuing the investigation for years together, complete the investigation at the earliest and file a chargesheet," he said.

The phone-tapping case surfaced after former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media personalities, retired police officers, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure to track KCR's political rivals.

The SIT, which is probing the phone-tapping case, had issued fresh notices to KCR on January 30. Several BRS leaders, including KCR's son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao, were earlier questioned in connection with the case.

A day earlier, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar defended party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) amid questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged phone-tapping case.

"KCR is the man who fought for Telangana. He is the most senior politician in Telangana. He ruled Telangana for 10 years as one of the best chief ministers in this country. Unfortunately, he is being questioned as a witness in a so-called tapping case," Kumar said.

He added, "The way the police have issued the notice is completely illegal. Instead of going to his house, these policemen illegally pasted the notice at KCR's residence. Therefore, we have strongly protested against the police's aggressive, illegal behaviour and that of Mr Revanth Reddy. Telangana people are going to teach a befitting lesson to these people." (ANI)

