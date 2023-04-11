Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, many prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Janata Dal (Secular) party joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Bengaluru.

The leaders who joined BJP include State General Secretary Rajanna, Chikkaballapur district General Secretary of AAP Narasimha Reddy and many other supporters of various parties.

The party leaders expressed their confidence that all the BJP candidates will win in all the constituencies, including in the Chikkaballapur constituency.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar, State General Secretary Siddaraju and other leaders welcomed the leaders and workers who joined the party.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)

