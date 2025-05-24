New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): With over two years still to go, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shifted into mission mode for the 2027 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, setting its sights on forming a huge majority in the civic body, a press release from Aam Aadmi Party said.

In a high-level strategy meeting held on Friday, senior AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD House Ankush Narang, met with all party councillors to start the preparations.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviewed ward-level issues in detail and directed councillors to ensure immediate redressal.

"Arvind Kejriwal has pioneered an alternative politics of work across India. Our goal now is to take this model to every household and make it even stronger", Manish Sisodia.

During this meeting, Manish Sisodia directed all councillors to stay active in their wards, maintain a close connection with the public, and listen to and resolve their concerns.

He stressed the importance of accelerating developmental work in their constituencies and directly taking the BJP's failures to the people. "Only then," he asserted, "can we ensure a sweeping majority for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming municipal elections."

Highlighting the ideological contrast between AAP and mainstream political parties, Manish Sisodia stated, "Arvind Kejriwal has introduced an alternative model of politics based on performance rather than divisive strategies. Unlike conventional parties that thrive on caste and religious divisions, Arvind Kejriwal's governance model puts public welfare at the forefront. That's why transformative policies like free education, quality healthcare, zero electricity bills, clean drinking water, and free bus travel for women are now being discussed nationwide. We must take this politics of work to every household and compel other parties to abandon their politics of division."

He also attacked the BJP's governance, stating, "The BJP came to power in Delhi through grand promises and deceptive narratives. But within just three months of the so-called 'double-engine' government, people are already suffering under their misrule. From power outages to dirty water and education mafias, the problems persist. We must oppose every anti-people action of the BJP and expose them before the people, so that in the upcoming MCD elections, citizens are not misled again by false promises, and AAP forms a government with a strong majority."

Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed Manish Sisodia's sentiment and advised councillors to win the hearts of the people through diligent service. "Leave no gap in public service. The people crave genuine work and affection. If you remain among them and resolve their issues sincerely, they will embrace you with trust and respect. The BJP misled the public with empty promises, but now the truth is coming out. People feel betrayed. It is our duty to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them and deliver real solutions," he said.

Meanwhile, MCD LoP Ankush Narang reminded councillors of AAP's track record while in power at the MCD. "We undertook many pro-people initiatives, including regularising a large number of contractual employees. A proposal was passed to make 12,000 contractual workers permanent, yet it still hasn't been implemented. The same is true for the approved property tax rebate proposal. But our struggle to implement these resolutions will continue. We must publicise the public-interest work done under AAP's leadership and expose the BJP's misgovernance."

The Aam Aadmi Party has made it clear it will leave no stone unturned in securing a decisive mandate in the upcoming MCD elections. (ANI)

