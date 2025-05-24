Berlin, May 23: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday said India has zero-tolerance for terrorism and New Delhi will “never give in to nuclear blackmail,” referring to the cross-border links to the Pahalgam massacre.

In his remarks at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul after holding talks with him, the external affairs minister also said, “India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally” and there should be “no confusion in any quarter” in that regard.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and told him that India is looking forward to working with his government to elevate and expand the bilateral strategic partnership. Jaishankar is in Berlin in the concluding leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany. Addressing the press conference with Wadephul, Jaishankar said: “I came to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. Let me share with you what I conveyed to Mr Wadephul in that context. India has zero-tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail.” Jaishankar-Friedrich Merz Meeting: External Affairs Minister of India Meets German Chancellor, Conveys Best Wishes of PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

“And, India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard,” Jaishankar said. Wadephul delivered his remarks in German. Following the talks with the External Affairs Minister, the German foreign minister publicly condemned the terrorist attack on India, and supported India's right to defend itself against terrorism, sources said. Wadephul also advocated a bilateral solution between India and Pakistan, they said.

“Excellent meeting today with FM @JoWadephul in Berlin. Deeply appreciate Germany's understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism.

“Discussed making our Strategic Partnership stronger, deeper and closer. Identified areas of further promise and potential. Exchanged views on issues from our immediate neighborhood to global concerns and challenges. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting. S Jaishankar Security Scare: Khalistan Supporter Attempts To Attack India’s EAM in London, Tears Indian Flag.

The EAM, in his remarks at the press conference, also said India values “Germany's understanding” that “every nation has a right to defend itself against terrorism”. After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor with precision strikes early on May 7. Soon after, Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations. India has launched a diplomatic outreach as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a “new normal”, when New Delhi will consider any act of cross border terrorism as an act of war against India. The two foreign ministers also emphasised on 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

Wadephul said the relations are more diverse and Germany wants to “deepen our ties” while Jaishankar said that in recent years, “our cooperation acquired many more facets, gained much stronger momentum”. “Germany for India is our largest economic partner in the European Union, in recent years, our cooperation has acquired many more facets and gained much stronger momentum,” he said. The EAM said, India deeply values Germany's crucial and invaluable role in “shaping our larger relationship” with the EU.

Observing that Germany has been one of the most consistent and powerful supporters of “rapidly doing a free trade agreement,” Jaishankar said, he is confident that if the two countries can meet the goal of FTA this year, there will be many more doors that will be opened to businesses on both sides.

Jaishankar's visit comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in February issued directions to conclude the ambitious free trade agreement by the end of this year as the two leaders vowed to expand the India-EU strategic partnership in areas of defence, security and critical technology.

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann in New Delhi on April 2 had said that “time is high, time is good” to develop the EU-India free trade agreement.

Earlier, after his meeting with Merz, Jaishankar said in a post on X that he “conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi,” and added: “Look forward to working with his government to elevate and expand our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate Germany's solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism.”

He also met Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche. “Discussed ways to enhance our talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration to build more resilient supply chains,” Jaishankar said. He also held a “good conversation” with Gunter Sautter, Foreign & Security Policy Advisor to Merz. On Thursday, Jaishankar held a “good interaction” with members of the German Bundestag (Parliament), and appreciated their strong support for the continued growth of India-Germany relations.