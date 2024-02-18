New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanat Ullah Khan on Saturday moved to Rouse Avenue court seeking anticipatory bail in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

He has been summoned by the ED for questioning.

Earlier, he had challenged the summons issued by the ED at the high court. However, the petition was withdrawn.

Earlier on February 7, the Delhi High Court dismissed AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan's plea against the summons of ED in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. He has withdrawn his petition.

He had challenged the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear in person.

A division bench comprising justices Rekha Palli and Rajnish Bhatnagar dismissed the petition as it was withdrawn by the counsel for Amanat Ullah Khan.

His counsel submitted before the bench that he is not pressing the petition and seeks liberty to withdraw the petition.

After noting the submissions of counsel, the bench was allowed to withdraw

The Rouse Avenue court on January 19, 2024, took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (Charge sheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case.

ED has charge sheeted four persons Zeeshan Haider his partnership Sky Power, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, Qausar Imam Siddiqui.ED has alleged money laundering in the purchase and sale of Rs. 36 crore property on the behest of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan.

It is alleged by the ED that a property worth Rs 36 crore was purchased with ill-gotten money at the behest of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan. He himself handed over Rs 8 crore in cash. (ANI)

