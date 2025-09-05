Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney has committed Rs 5 crore towards Punjab flood relief, drawing from both his MPLAD funds and personal philanthropy, a press release said.

Sahney announced that he is extending financial support to the State Disaster Relief Force for the procurement of advanced boats for flood rescue operations and modern machinery for river desilting. He further committed funds for the creation of robust flood protection bandhs and embankments to safeguard vulnerable areas from future calamities.

Sahney also said that his NGO, Sun Foundation, is actively engaged in ground-level relief operations. With an expenditure of over Rs 1 crore so far, Sun Foundation has provided motorboats and ambulances while also distributing dry rations, medical kits, hygiene supplies, and Fodder for livestock to families severely affected by the floods, the press release said.

MP Sahney stated that he will be providing Agri Inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, etc. to the marginal farmers for sowing of wheat.

He also demanded a Rs 10,000 crore flood relief package from the Centre. He proposed that each farmer be compensated Rs 50,000 per acre for crop loss, and that daily wage earners and livestock owners also receive adequate compensation. In addition to these funds, funds are required for infrastructure development as well, which has been damaged, the release said.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "I have committed Rs 5 Cr for flood relief & farmer support in Punjab -- from my MPLAD & Own funds Support to SDRF for Motorboats & desilting machinery. Bandhs/embankments for protection. Relief via Sun Foundation (boats, ambulances, rations, medical kits, Fodder). Agri inputs (fertilisers, seeds, pesticides) for marginal farmers. I urge the Centre to announce a Rs 10,000 Cr package -- with Rs 50,000/acre for crop loss compensation."

The AAP MP also visited the flood-hit areas in Punjab on September 3. (ANI)

